Odisha cholera outbreak reaches epidemic level; 6 districts hit; 7 dead in Jajpur

Odisha’s outbreak of cholera has now reached the epidemic stage, say officials, with confirmed cases recorded in at least six districts, including Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, and Kendrapada.

The death toll has gone up to seven in Jajpur, the epicentre of the outbreak. More than 260 people are being treated for severe symptoms of diarrhoea in the district.

Cholera bacteria detected

A central government medical team that is investigating the outbreak has detected the presence of the bacteria that causes cholera, Vibrio cholerae, in several samples collected in Jajpur.

Also Read: Odisha in the times of Cholera

The local administration in Bari, Dharmasala, Vyasanagar and Binjharpur areas in Jajpur district has shut down hotels, eateries, fast-food stalls, meat shops, and water packaging units temporarily, officials said.

Community gatherings, including weddings, birthdays, religious rituals, and feasts, have also been discouraged, they said.

Early containment essential

The situation in Jajpur is serious, with new cases being reported every day. Officials are apprehensive that the contagion may spread to the whole state if the source of contamination is not identified and neutralised at the earliest.

Till now, there have not been any outbreak-related deaths outside Jajpur district, and the authorities are taking all efforts to ensure early containment of the diseases.

Also Read: Cholera outbreak in Karaikal: 45 days down, health dept has no clue

The government has directed district authorities in Dhenkanal, Kendrapada, Keonjhar, and Bhadrak to intensify the monitoring of water quality, to prepare emergency ward beds at government hospitals and other health facilities, and to deploy rapid response teams to control the spread.

Other districts affected

According to a report by OdishaTV, health officials have said the outbreak has now reached the epidemic stage.

Apart from Jajpur, diarrhoea cases have been reported in Tangi and Choudwar areas in Cuttack district, Bhuban NAC in Dhenkanal district, Aul block of Kendrapara district, Bhandaripokhari and Dhamnagar areas in Bhadrak district, and Anandapur in Keonjhar district, officials said.

Also Read: Diarrhoea remains a top killer of children under 5 and elderly: Study

The outbreak reached Cuttack district on Monday (June 16) with at least 15 people from Sundari village in Safa panchayat showing acute symptoms of diarrhoea. Many of them have been hospitalised and are under observation.

The Cuttack district administration has increased surveillance and water-testing efforts in the peripheral areas of the district.

Appeal to public

Health authorities have appealed to the general public to avoid eating roadside food and drink only boiled or purified water. People have been asked to report symptoms such as loose motion, vomiting, and fever as soon as possible to get timely medical attention.

Also Read: Diarrhoea outbreak claims 5 lives in Rourkela, over 100 hospitalised

Odisha Health Secretary S Aswathy carried out an on-ground review in Jajpur district on Monday. She paid visits to several hospitals where affected people had been admitted, and then chaired a meeting with district officials, surveillance teams, and health workers.

Congress slams Odisha govt

The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Monday slammed the BJP government in Odisha for conducting an eight-day state-wide celebration of its one-year anniversary of attaining power in the state.

“People are dying in Odisha. There is an epidemic-like situation. Is this the right time to organise an utsav (event)? What is there to celebrate?” questioned the OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das at a press conference.

Also Read: Contact tracing, hotspots and plodding through sewers: Cholera in Bangalore 1895

He said the state government should be addressing the worsening health crisis instead of hosting festivities.