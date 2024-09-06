Odisha: BJD MP Sujeet Kumar resigns from Rajya Sabha; party expels him

The Naveen Patnaik-helmed Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Friday (September 6) expelled its Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar over alleged anti-party activities, soon after he resigned from the Upper House of Parliament.



Reports say Kumar is likely to join the BJP later in the day.

He let down party: Naveen Patnaik

The BJD has said that Kumar has “let down the party” which sent him to the Rajya Sabha.

In an order, BJD president and former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik said that Kumar has also let the aspirations of people of Kalahandi down.

Conscious decision to resign: Kumar

In his resignation letter to the Rajya Sabha chairman, Kumar said he took the decision “consciously”.

“I take this opportunity to express my profuse gratitude to you for the opportunities provided to me to raise issues of public importance, and of my state Odisha, in the House,” Kumar said in the resignation letter.

RS Chairman accepts resignation

Meanwhile, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar has accepted the resignation of Kumar.

"Hon'ble Vice-President of India and Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted the resignation of Shri Sujeet Kumar from the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) with immediate effect, finding the same in conformity with Article 101 3(b) of the Constitution," the Vice President's office posted on X.



Kumar’s resignation comes a month after Kudumi community leader Mamata Mohanta resigned from the Rajya Sabha and the BJD. She was recently elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament as a BJP MP.

(With inputs from agencies)