Odisha bans night construction in twin cities of Bhubaneswar, Cuttack to curb air pollution

All kinds of construction work have been banned in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack from 6 pm to 10 am to curb air pollution, Minister of State for Environment, Odisha, Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia, said on Tuesday (January 6).

"All kinds of construction works, both in private and government sectors, have been banned in the twin cities from 6 pm to 10 am. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and state Works Department have been informed," he said.

The district collectors of Khurda and Cuttack districts have been asked to implement the order, he added.

Preventive measures

The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) have also initiated steps to control air pollution in the state capital.

"Builders and construction companies have been asked to transport materials with proper covering and sprinkle water continuously at their site," said BMC Commissioner Chanchal Rana.

"We have asked the builders to put up paver blocks or temporary roads. If anyone is found violating the instructions, we will suspend the plan of the proposed buildings," he added.

The restrictions were imposed after the Air Quality Index (AQI) of Bhubaneswar slipped to the "very poor" category.

The administration had earlier imposed similar restrictions in Talcher town in Angul district and Balasore town.

(With agency inputs)