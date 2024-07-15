Odisha: Bahuda Yatra of Lord Jagannath today; chariots to be pulled at 4 pm

The 'Bahuda Yatra' or the return car festival of Lord Jagannath from the Gundicha temple to the 12th-century shrine Jagannath temple will take place on Monday (July 15).

Pahandi or the ceremonial procession of the deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath along with Chakraraj Sudarshan -- will start at noon. The chariot pulling will begin at 4 pm.

Sweeping of chariots

After pahandi, the titular king of Puri, Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingh Deb, will perform 'chhera pahanra' -- the sweeping of chariots as per the ritual. The devotees will then pull the chariots.

Odisha Police has deployed 180 platoons of 30 personnel each and 1,000 officers to maintain law and order and crowd management during the entire event.

Security arrangements

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said adequate security arrangements have been made for the yatra. The entire city will be under CCTV surveillance.

Around five lakh people will congregate for the festival.

On July 7, during the Rath Yatra, the sibling deities started their journey for the Gundicha temple from the Jagannath temple.