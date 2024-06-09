After BJD's defeat in polls, Naveen Patnaik's aide VK Pandian quits politics

In a significant development, after the shocking rout of BJD in the Lok Sabha and assembly polls, former IAS officer and BJD chief Naveen Patnaik's key aide VK Pandian has announced that he is quitting active politics.

In a video message, the bureaucrat-turned-politician said, "Now I consciously decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone in this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play the Biju Janata Dal’s loss. My apologies to the entire Biju Parivaar including all the ‘karmis’ for this."

Further, he said, "I will always keep Odisha in core of my heart and my Guru Naveen Babu in my breath."

This comes after the Patnaik's 24-year rule came to an end with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) storming to power by securing 78 seats in the 147-member assembly. The BJD, which was the most dominant party in the state, managed to secure only 51 seats, while the Congress took 14 seats, and three went to Independent candidates.

In the Lok Sabha polls too, the BJD suffered a rout with the BJP winning 20 and the Congress emerging victorious in 1 out of 21 seats in the state. No desire for power

#WATCH | 5T Chairman & BJD leader VK Pandian says, "...Now consciously I decide to withdraw myself from active politics. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone on this journey. I am sorry if this campaign narrative against me has had a part to play in BJD's loss..."



