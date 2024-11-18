Odisha: 3 elephants die of electrocution after coming in contact with live power line

Sambalpur, Nov 18 (PTI) Three elephants, including a calf, were electrocuted to death after coming in contact with a power line in Odisha's Sambalpur district, a forest official said on Monday.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Rairakhol division, Aurobinda Mohanty told PTI that two female adult elephants and a calf died in the incident that took place on Sunday night in Naktideul area of Sambalpur district.

From prima facie, it seems that the elephants came in contact with a live power line laid by poachers to trap wild boars to protect crops, he said.

A special team of forest officials rushed to the spot for an inquiry. Further details about the incident can be known after completion of the probe, the DFO said.

The carcasses have been seized. A team of veterinarians would conduct the post-mortem, he added.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF)Wildlife, Susant Nanda termed the incident as "unfortunate" and said, "There was negligence on the part of the patrolling team and field officials of the area." The regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF), Sambalpur, has been asked to conduct a thorough probe and strict action will be taken against those found guilty, Nanda said.

Meanwhile, a 55-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant at Hatibadi village in Sambalpur district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Ganeswar Bhoi, police said. PTI

