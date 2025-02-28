Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty dies at 66

Bhubaneswar, Feb 27 (PTI) Veteran Odia actor Uttam Mohanty died on Thursday night while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi, his family said.

He was 66.

Mohanty had been suffering from acute liver ailments and was airlifted to Delhi from Bhubaneswar on February 8.

He is survived by his renowned actor wife Aparajita Mohanty and son, Odia cine star Babushan.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, "I am deeply saddened to know about the demise of Odisha's popular actor Uttam Mohanty. His departure has created a huge void in the Odia art field. The impression he left in the Odia cinema will always keep him in the hearts of the audience. I pray for the eternal peace of his soul and express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family." The CM also ordered that Mohanty's last rites be conducted with full state honours.

Mohanty started his acting career with Odia film 'Abhimaan' in 1977 and went on to work in over 130 films.

His best performances were in films 'Nijhum Ratira Sathi' (1979), 'Phula Chandana' (1982), 'Jhiati Sita Pari' (1983) and 'Danda Balunga' (1984).

He had also worked in around 30 Bengali films and a Hindi movie, 'Naya Zaher'.

Mohanty had also worked in few TV serials including 'Sara Akasha'. PTI

