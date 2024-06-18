Curfew imposed in Balasore following communal clashes over ‘cow slaughter’

Curfew was imposed in the coastal town of Balasore in Odisha on Tuesday (June 18), a day after communal clashes over the alleged slaughter of a cow left 15 people injured.

Authorities also suspended internet services in the wake of the disturbances.

Violence erupted in Balasore’s Patrapada area on Monday (June 17) after locals suspected a cow of being slaughtered by members of another community after seeing water in a drain turn red.

As rival groups pelted stones at each other, at least 15 persons were injured, including five of the policemen who intervened to quell the clashes.

Prohibitory orders issued

The district administration imposed prohibitory orders banning the assembly of four more people in the area.

But after a few hours, the situation worsened when members of one community attacked the houses of another with stones, sticks and glass bottles and set vehicles at Golapokhari, Motiganj and Cinema Chhak areas on fire.

The police then fired in the air to control the situation.

“We are appealing to people not to come out of their homes. Strict action will be taken against those responsible for the clashes,” Balasore Superintendent of Police Sagarika Nath said.

Mohan Majhi, Odisha’s first BJP chief minister who took charge only this month, spoke to district officials and appealed for calm.