Cong leadership consults with Odisha leaders on poll preparedness in state

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) The Congress leadership on Wednesday held a meeting with party leaders from Odisha to review the preparedness for the upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge accused the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) of pushing the state backwards and being hand in glove with the Modi government.

Kharge chaired the meeting with former party chief Rahul Gandhi in attendance.

AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and senior leaders from Odisha including AICC in-charge of the state A Chella Kumar and state Congress chief Sarat Pattanayak participated in the discussions and explained the party's plans in the state going forward.

The meeting is part of the Congress' plans for poll preparedness for the next year's elections and issues to be raised in the state.

"The people of Odisha are fed up of corruption, unemployment, inflation, farm distress and ill treatment to tribals and weaker sections.

"BJD had promised to transform Odisha, but pushed the state backwards. It is also hand in glove with the BJP and Modi Government," Kharge said.

"Congress party has redoubled the efforts in strengthening our organisation and in raising people-friendly issues," he said.

"We held an important meeting with leaders of Odisha Congress in this regard," the Congress president said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the meeting.

Venugopal said after the meeting, "Attended the meeting chaired by INC President Mallikarjun Kharge ji, along with Rahul Gandhi ji, to review our preparations for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections with senior leaders from Odisha Congress." PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)