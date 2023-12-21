The Federal
16 locations across the state registered minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius | Representational photo

Chilling cold persists in Odisha, temperature plunges to 4°C in G Udaygiri

21 Dec 2023 8:42 AM GMT  (Updated:2023-12-21 08:42:09.0)

Bhubaneswar, Dec 21 (PTI) The cold wave tightened its grip across Odisha on Thursday, as 16 places in the state recorded minimum temperatures below 10 degrees Celsius, the Met Department said.

G Udaygiri in Kandhamal district was the coldest place in the eastern state at 4 degrees Celsius, it said.

Several other places experienced cold conditions, including Semiliguda (5.7 deg C), Phulbani (6.5 deg C), Kirei (6.6 deg C), Koraput (7.6 deg C), Angul and Daringbadi (8 deg C), Rourkela (8.3 deg C), Keonjhar (8.4 deg C) and Sundergarh (8.6 deg C), it said.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack also felt the chill, recording minimum temperatures of 12.4 degrees Celsius and 12.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In a bulletin, the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, said minimum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal at a few places in the state during the next two days. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
