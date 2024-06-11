BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi is new Odisha Chief Minister

BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi will be the new chief minister of Odisha, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday (June 11).

KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida were made deputy chief ministers of the state, he said. The decisions were taken at the BJP legislature party meeting attended by Singh and Union Minister Bhupender Yadav as observers.

(Details awaited)