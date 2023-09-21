Odisha: BJD expels two MLAs including media baron Soumya Ranjan Patnaik

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, also the owner-editor of Odia daily Sambad, is one of the two Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLAs who was expelled for anti-party activities on Thursday (September 21).

Ruling BJD president Naveen Patnaik told reporters in Bhubaneshwar, "Two MLAs have been expelled from the BJD. They are Sudhansu Sekhar Parida from Remuna and Soumya Ranjan Patnaik from Khandapada."

Soumya Ranjan Patnaik was earlier removed from the party’s vice-president's post on September 12. As the editor of Odia daily Sambad, he had written two signed editorials attacking his own party. He had criticised CM’s private secretary VK Pandian for allegedly excercising influence beyond his official position.

The latest action against Soumya Ranjan Patnaik comes after the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police registered a case against him under different sections of the IPC including cheating and fraud.

"It is a serious case of organised bank fraud involving loans worth crores of rupees taken in the name of more than 300 employees of Sambad by using fraudulent means and forged documents," said a BJD statement signed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Similarly, Remuna MLA Sudhansu Sekhar Parida has been accused of misappropriating government subsidy worth ₹3 crore meant for farmers. The matter is being inquired into by the state vigilance following an order of the Lokayukta, the BJD press note said.

(With input from agencies)