Bhubaneswar's KIIT University protests: Three directors, 2 guards arrested

Five officials from the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, including three directors and two security guards, were arrested on Tuesday (February 18) in connection with the alleged suicide of a Nepali student and the subsequent crackdown on protests that erupted across the university campus.

The arrests were made, according to an India Today report, following the release of a police report, which detailed the involvement of the officials in an incident where security guards and university staff allegedly used force to disperse protesting students.

The incident has sparked outrage among students, activists, and the diplomatic community, raising serious questions about the university’s handling of the matter and the treatment of international students.

Protests galore

The developments follow the suicide of Prakriti Lamsal, a third-year BTech student at KIIT, on Sunday (February 16).

The incident triggered protests on the campus where around 1,000 Nepalis study. Students shouted slogans, blocked roads and pushed through the gates of buildings. This happened after the KIIT authorities allegedly evicted several Nepali students from the hostel and dropped them at the Cuttack railway station without making arrangements for their travel.

The institute later claimed that it had tried its best to defuse the situation but the students remained defiant.

Policemen have been deployed on the campus. The police have sealed Lamsal’s room and kept her body in the mortuary until her parents arrive.

Girl’s father flays NIIT

The girl’s distraught father, Sunil Lamsal, hit out at the educational institution after reaching the Odisha capital.

“I have lost my daughter. Many other (Nepali) children are studying (in KIIT). It is known from the media that some students were driven out of their hostel. This is not right,” he said.

“This incident should not be repeated. These people go to Nepal and invite students to study here. The institute mistreated them.”

The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Nepalese community in India and abroad. The Embassy of Nepal in New Delhi has sought a thorough investigation into the matter, urging Indian authorities to ensure justice for the deceased student.

University's response

KIIT University has issued a statement expressing regret over the incident and promising full cooperation with the investigation. "We are deeply saddened by the loss of a young life and are committed to addressing the concerns raised by our students," the statement read. The university has also announced the formation of a committee to review its policies regarding the welfare of international students.

(Suicides can be prevented. For help please call Suicide Prevention Helplines: Neha Suicide Prevention Centre – 044-24640050; Aasara helpline for suicide prevention, emotional support & trauma help — +91-9820466726; Kiran, Mental health rehabilitation — 1800-599-0019, Disha 0471- 2552056, Maithri 0484 2540530, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)