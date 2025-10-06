Bandh in Cuttack amid curfew after VHP-police clash; heavy security deployed

Tension is palpable in Odisha's Cuttack city, where a 12-hour bandh is underway on Monday (October 6) amid prohibitory orders imposed following the violence during the Durga Puja immersion processions and subsequent clashes between VHP activists and the police.

The prohibitory orders were issued on Sunday night (October 5) in 13 of the 20 police station areas of the city, officials said.

Internet services were also suspended for 24 hours from 7 pm on Sunday to prevent a flare-up, they said.

Clashes

Clashes broke out in the early hours of Saturday (October 4) near Haathi Pokhari in the Daraghabazar area as locals objected to loud music being played in immersion processions. What started as an argument soon escalated, leading to the hurling of stones and glass bottles.

Six people, including Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, were injured in the clashes.

Alleging that the police failed to stop the attack on the processions, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) called a 12-hour bandh on Monday.

On Sunday, a motorcycle rally by VHP activists in support of the bandh was stopped by the police when they reached the trouble-torn area, leading to a fresh bout of violence.

Twenty-five people, including eight policemen, were injured. Several shops in the Gourishankar Park area were allegedly set on fire.

Mixed response to bandh

The bandh, which began at 6 am, evoked a mixed response.

Government offices and educational institutions were functioning with thin attendance. Markets and petrol pumps remained open, and public transport was available on the road, but less than usual due to the slew of restrictions.

ACP Narasingha Bhol claimed the situation has been normal since the morning.

He said 1,800 personnel of the state police have been deployed along with around 800 personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Odisha Swift Action Force in the city.

Restrictions on entry into city

Police patrols are continuing in sensitive areas, he said, adding that restrictions have also been imposed on entry into the city.

"People from outside are not allowed entry into Cuttack city, except those working here and patients travelling to the SCB Medical College and Hospital. Passenger buses are being stopped at the entry points. All the entry points of the city have been blocked to keep a check on the movement of anti-social elements from outside," he said.

ADG (Law and Order) Sanjay Kumar said that there was no report of any untoward incident, with all agencies put on high alert.

He said senior officers are monitoring the situation on the field, and directions have been issued for taking prompt action against anyone found taking the law into their hands.

(With agency inputs)