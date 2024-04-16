5 dead, 40 injured as Bengal-bound bus falls off bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur

A bus fell off a bridge in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday (April 15) evening, killing five persons and injuring around 40. The incident took place around 9 pm on Barabati bridge on NH-16, when the bus with about 45 passengers was en route to West Bengal from Puri, said officials. According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which resulted in the accident.

VIDEO | Several injured as bus falls off flyover in Odisha's Jajpur. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/gmg0EPXRs3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2024

Most passengers from Bengal “Four men and a woman have died in the accident. Around 40 people were injured, and they were taken to Cuttack SCB Medical College,” said Tapan Kumar Naik, inspector in charge of Dharamshala Police Station. SP Vinit Agrawal said the deceased are yet to be identified and that most of the passengers hailed from West Bengal. Nikhil Pavan Kalyan, Collector and District Magistrate of Jajpur, said gas cutters were used to cut through the metal and rescue the passengers from the bus.

#WATCH | Vinit Agarwal, SP, Jajpur says, "This unfortunate incident happened with a bus which was going from Puri towards West Bengal, there were around 42-43 passengers on the bus. Around 35 people have been referred to SCB Medical College in Cuttack. As per the latest… https://t.co/yL0Gkm1Y1n pic.twitter.com/L1T7wyP9Wm — ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2024

Rs 3 lakh each for kin of deceased