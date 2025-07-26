Three Maoists killed in encounter in Gumla, Jharkhand

Three members of the Maoist outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Gumla, Jharkhand, on Saturday morning (July 26).

Encounter after tip-off

The encounter took place after police received a tip-off about the group's movement. Acting on the information, a joint operation involving district police and the Jharkhand Jaguar was launched, and the encounter ensued, said IG Operations, Michael Raj S. He also stated that the encounter was still ongoing.

Police said that weapons, including an AK-47 and two INSAS rifles, were recovered from the encounter site after the firing stopped, adding that the process of identifying the slain Maoists has been initiated, reported ANI.

JJMP chief killed in May

In May, the JJMP supremo Pappu Lohra alias Suryadev Lohra was killed in an encounter with the security forces along with another Maoist identified as Prabhat Ghanju. While Lohra was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, Ghanju carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh.

The encounter took place when the Latehar police station received intelligence inputs about the movement of the JJMP team led by Lohra. Acting on the inputs, Latehar SP Kumar Gaurav planned an operation along with the local police team.

Police said that when a raiding team was sent to the spot to verify the inputs, the Maoists opened fire on them, and the police retaliated.

Lohra involved in several crimes

After the firing stopped, police searched the area and recovered the bodies of two Maoists while the others fled from the spot, taking advantage of the jungle.

Later, the two slain Maoists were identified as Lohra and Ghanju. According to media reports, Lohra had been involved in multiple crime,s including collecting levy by spreading terror in Latehar and adjoining districts. He also obstructed development work in the area. He was also responsible for the killing of Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar of Jharkhand Jaguar in September 2021.

