Student from Jharkhand found dead in Italy; kin seek govt help to bring body home

An Indian student’s family in Jharkhand has reportedly sought government help to bring his body home after he died in Italy of unknown causes.

Ram Raut, who is from West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand, was pursuing MBA in Italy. He lived in a rented accommodation but was reportedly found dead in the washroom of another house on January 2.

Raut’s parents reportedly tried calling him on his phone but he did not pick up their repeated calls. They reportedly then contacted his landlord, who told them about his death.

The family then approached senior government officials in Jharkhand, seeking to bring their son’s body back to India. The Home department and Jharkhand’s Migration cell have reportedly been approached for necessary action.