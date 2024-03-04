Spanish woman’s gang-rape: 3 sent to jail; search on for remaining 4

The three persons, arrested in connection with the gang rape of a Spanish tourist in Jharkhand’s Dumka district, have been remanded in judicial custody by a court.

Police have also recorded the survivor’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC. Addressing a press conference on Sunday (March 3), Superintendent of Police Pitamber Singh Kherwar said a medical test was conducted on the woman and it confirmed rape.

Manhunt on

The woman from Spain was allegedly gang-raped on Friday at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from the state capital Ranchi, where she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said.

Of the seven accused, three — Rajan Marandi, Pradip Kisku, and Sukhlal Hembrom, all aged between 20 and 30 — have been sent to jail custody and a search is on for the other four. “The other four accused have been identified, and searches are underway. They will be nabbed soon,” Kherwar said.

The police are in contact with the Embassy of Spain in New Delhi, said. “They are being kept informed about the developments,” he added.