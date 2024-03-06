Spanish vlogger’s gang-rape: 5 more held; FIR reveals details of 2.5-hour ordeal

Jharkhand Police have reportedly arrested five more persons in connection with the Spanish vlogger’s gang-rape case, thus picking up all the accused in the incident.

Even as the woman and her husband — both bikers — left Jharkhand for Bihar from where they will enter Nepal, an FIR registered in the case has revealed the chilling details of the assault in Jharkhand’s Dumka on March 1, according to an Indian Express report.

The seven men allegedly threatened her with a dagger before brutally attacking her with kicks and punches and then taking turns to rape her. The assault continued for two and a half hours, the FIR reportedly says.

2.5-hour ordeal

The alleged incident took place in a forested hilly area at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi. The couple had pitched a tent around a kilometre from the main road.

“We chose the place for the night stay because it was calm and beautiful. We thought it would be okay if we lived there alone,” PTI quoted the 28-year-old woman as saying.

According to her FIR, as reported by Indian Express, three of the men, who seemed “slightly drunk”, first picked a quarrel with her husband and then assaulted him and tied his hands. The four others then forcefully picked her up by threatening her with a dagger, says the FIR. From around 7.30 pm to 10 pm, she was allegedly kicked, punched, and raped repeatedly by the seven men.

The men also allegedly snatched a platinum ring studded with diamond, a silver ring, a purse, a credit card, around Rs 11,000, USD 300, a wristwatch, earpods, a Swiss knife, and even a steel spoon and a fork from the couple.

After the ordeal, the couple rode their bikes to the main road and waited for help until, at 11 pm, a night patrolling team of Hansdiha police spotted them, the FIR reportedly says.

“No complaints against India”

The woman, before leaving for Nepal on Tuesday, said she has no complaints against the people of India, as she has safely travelled around 20,000 km across the country, reported PTI.

She said she would continue her world tour. “People of India are nice. I don’t blame the people, but I blame the criminals. People of India have treated me very well, and were very kind to me,” she said.

The woman said she has been travelling for more than six years. “We have been in India for the last six months and travelled around 20,000 km. We did not have any problems anywhere. This has happened for the first time,” she said.

The couple reportedly entered India mid-July last year from Pakistan. According to the FIR, they re-entered India after a brief tour of Sri Lanka.

“I have good memories from India,” she was quoted by PTI as saying.

Message for girls

“I want to tell the people, especially girls, to coach themselves to face such situations. I know it’s hard and it’s not easy. You don’t forget, but you have to keep trying to leave it in the past,” she said.

Dumka SP Pitamber Singh Kherwar said the couple left for Bihar, from where they will enter Nepal. “Five other accused involved in the crime were arrested on Tuesday,” the SP said.

Three others have already been arrested and sent to jail. The vlogger’s husband thanked the police for the speedy action.

“We are taking help of the CID and forensic team to investigate the case. We will ensure stringent punishment to the accused through a speedy trial,” the SP said.

(With agency inputs)