Spanish tourist’s gang rape: Jharkhand HC seeks report from state govt

Ranchi/Dumka, Mar 4 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday took suo motu cognisance of the Spanish woman's gang rape in Dumka district and asked the state government to file a report on the matter.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Navneet Kumar issued notices to the DGP, chief secretary and the SP of Dumka in this regard.

The court will hear the case again on March 7.

Advocate Ritu Kumar had mentioned the incident before the bench and produced several news reports of it, following which the court took cognisance of the matter.

The court also appointed Kumar as amicus curiae in the case.

The bench has also ordered the Dumka SP to file an affidavit to inform the court what action has been taken against the perpetrators who have committed the heinous crime.

"The incident of crime of any kind against a foreign national may have serious national and international repercussions including impacting the tourism economy of the country. A sex-related crime against a foreign woman is likely to bring adverse publicity against the country and thereby tarnish the image of India across the globe," the court observed.

The court also sought to know if the woman, who is Spanish, was provided with a translator for recording her statement before the police.

It also wanted to know whether scientific investigation in relation to rape has been initiated.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Dumka, on Monday, handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to the survivor's husband as compensation, an official said.

The woman was allegedly gang-raped on Friday at Kurumahat in Hansdiha police station area, around 300 km from state capital Ranchi, where she was spending the night in a tent along with her husband, police said.

The woman, 28, and her 64-year-old husband had reached Dumka from Bangladesh on two motorcycles, and were en route to Nepal via Bihar.

Deputy Commissioner A Dodde said the couple will leave Dumka on Tuesday under police protection.

"We are ready to extend any help they want," he said.

The survivor's husband thanked the police for speedy action.

Three people have been arrested so far, and a hunt is on for the remaining four accused. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)