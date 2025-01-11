Shibu Soren turns 81, JMM workers celebrate occasion

Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister and JMM supremo Shibu Soren turned 81 on Saturday, and his family members and party workers celebrated his birthday here.

A cake-cutting ceremony was organised on the occasion at his residence in the presence of chief minister and his son Hemant Soren.

Hemant Soren's legislator wife Kalpana Soren, health minister Irfan Ansari and several other leaders were present at the programme.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha supremo Shibu Soren was born in Ramgarh in 1944.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das, who rejoined BJP on Friday, met the JMM supremo at his residence and wished him on his birthday.

“Today I met Dishom Guru and former chief minister of Jharkhand Shibu Soren ji and wished him on his birthday. Also took blessings from aunt Roopi Soren ji (wife of Shibu). I pray to Baba Baidyanath for a long and healthy life for both of them. May the couple remain unbroken like Shiva and Parvati," Das posted on X.

Meanwhile, BJP workers celebrated the 66th birthday of the party’s state unit president Babulal Marandi at his residence. PTI

