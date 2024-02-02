SC refuses to interfere with Hemant Soren's arrest by ED, asks him to approach HC

The Supreme Court on Friday (February 2) refused to interfere with former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in money laundering case.

Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Singhvi to approach the Jharkhand High Court for relief.

JMM leader Soren, who resigned as chief minister before his arrest, accused the ED of being a part of a "well-orchestrated conspiracy" by the Centre ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



He urged the apex court to declare his arrest as unwarranted, arbitrary and in violation of his fundamental rights.

Soren was arrested on January 31 in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal possession of parcels of land and alleged association with a "land mafia".



He was sent to one-day judicial custody on Thursday by a special PMLA court in Ranchi.