Nishikant Dube slams Jharkhand govt for renaming Atal Mohalla Clinics after Mother Teresa

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Saturday (July 26) slammed the Jharkhand Government for renaming the Atal Mohalla Clinics as Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinics, saying that Mother Teresa was a “foreigner” and the state was created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He also said if one wanted to do something in the name of Mother Teresa, it should be done separately.

"There is no problem with Mother Teresa. She was a foreigner. This state was created by Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji. If you want to do something in the name of Mother Teresa, do it separately,” Dubey, who represents the Godda constituency in Jharkhand, told reporters.

‘Very wrong thing’

He further alleged that erasing someone’s name to establish another’s name would not bring peace to Mother Teresa’s soul, adding that the Jharkhand government has done a very wrong thing.

“The state government has done a very wrong and condemnable act. From the activities of the state government, I can say that the Chief Minister is preparing to go to jail again,” said Dube as quoted by ANI.

‘Cabinet decision’

His comments come a day after the Jharkhand government renamed Atal Mohalla Clinics, launched by the previous BJP regime, as Mother Teresa Advance Health Clinics. The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren. Jharkhand is ruled by a coalition government of the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance.

"The cabinet approved the proposal of changing the name of the Atal Mohalla Clinic scheme as Mother Teresa Advanced Health Clinic," Cabinet Secretary Vandana Dadel said as quoted by PTI.

The Atal Mohalla Clinics were launched by former Chief Minister CM Raghubar Das in August 2019 to address the lack of quality healthcare in urban slums in the state. As many as 140 Atal Mohalla Clinics are functioning in the state, providing free and primary healthcare services.

