Jharkhand: JMM leader Champai Soren sworn in as Chief Minister
JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren on Friday (February 2) took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand.
He was administered the oath of office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi .
Along with Champai Soren, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as state ministers.
The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present on the occasion.
He will have to prove his government's majority on the floor of the House within 10 days.
The 67-year-old tribal leader has become the 12th chief minister of the state. He is the sixth chief minister from the Jharkhand’s Kolhan region which comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum, and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.
In the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly, the majority alliance has 47 MLAs – JMM 29, Congress 17, and RJD 1. The BJP has 26 members and the AJSU Party has three. The NCP and CPI (ML) have one lawmaker each, apart from two Independents.
JMM executive president Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (January 31) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud after he resigned as Jharkhand chief minister.
