Jharkhand: JMM leader Champai Soren sworn in as Chief Minister

JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren on Friday (February 2) took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand.

He was administered the oath of office by Governor CP Radhakrishnan at the Raj Bhavan in Ranchi .

Along with Champai Soren, senior Congress leader Alamgir Alam and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta took oath as state ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Durbar Hall of the Raj Bhavan and senior leaders of the JMM-led alliance were present on the occasion.

He will have to prove his government's majority on the floor of the House within 10 days.

