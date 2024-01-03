Jharkhand illegal mining case: ED raids locations linked to CM's press advisor, others

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday (January 3) raided locations of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's press advisor, officials of Sahibganj district, and a former MLA as part of a money laundering probe into alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said.

About a dozen locations in the state are being raided by the central agency under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The premises of Abhishek Prasad alias Pintu, the Collector and Superintendent of Police of Sahibganj district, ex-MLA Pappu Yadav, some jail department officials, and a police constable are being searched, the sources said.