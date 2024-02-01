Jharkhand: Hemant Soren moves HC after ED arrest; tribal outfits call bandh

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (January 31) night, moved the Jharkhand High Court shortly thereafter.

The ED arrested Soren after over seven hours of questioning on money-laundering charges in an alleged land fraud case. Before the arrest, he tendered his resignation as chief minister.

Soren’s petition will be heard by the bench of Acting Chief Justice Shree Chandrashekhar and Justice Anubha Rawat Choudhary at 10.30 am on Thursday.

Bandh call

During the day, several tribal outfits have given a call for a Jharkhand bandh in protest against Soren’s arrest.

Speaking to PTI, Kendriya Sarna Samiti president Ajay Tirkey said 15-20 tribal organisations from across the state will join the shutdown.

“Despite cooperating with the ED in the investigation, Hemant Soren was arrested. We protest this,” he said.

Tirkey said emergency services would not be hampered by the shutdown.

“We will not disturb schools if they are opened on Thursday,” he added.

(With agency inputs)