Jharkhand: Former CM Champai Soren hints at floating new party

Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Wednesday (Wednesday 21) said that he will not quit politics and is open to floating a new party.

Soren said he was firm on his plans after "facing humiliation at the hands of leaders of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)", a party to which the veteran leader claimed that he devoted his entire life.

New chapter

"It is a new chapter of my life. I won't quit politics as I have received lots of love and support from my followers. I had mentioned three options – quitting politics, organisation or friend. I will not quit politics. The chapter (of quitting politics) has closed, I may form a new outfit," the senior JMM leader said shortly after he reached his ancestral village Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

The 67-year-old tribal leader has earned the nickname 'Jharkhand's Tiger' for his contribution to the fight to create a separate state in the 1990s.

Jharkhand was carved out of the southern part of Bihar in 2000.

‘Waiting for a good friend’

"No one from JMM contacted me. This is the land of Jharkhand...I have struggled since my student life. I participated in the agitation for a separate Jharkhand state under the leadership of party supremo Shibu Soren," Champai Soren said.

The JMM leader said he might join hands with any outfit if he gets a like-minded organisation or a friend during his next journey.

"I will strengthen the party, a new party and if I meet a good friend on the way, then I will move ahead with the friend..." he said.

‘Bitter humiliation’

Referring to his post on X on August 18, the former chief minister said, "I posted what I felt was proper. The entire country is aware of what I thought."

Amid speculations that he might join the BJP, the veteran politician had said he experienced "bitter humiliation" as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path.

"After so much humiliation, I was forced to look for an alternative path," Champai Soren had said, alleging that all his government programmes in the first week of July were abruptly cancelled by the party leadership without his knowledge.

"When I enquired about the reasons for cancellation, I was informed that there was a meeting of party legislators on July 3 and that I could not attend any government programme until then," he had said.

‘I resigned as I had no desire for power’

He had asked, "Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than having a chief minister's programme cancelled by another person?" Soren claimed that although the chief minister had the authority to call a meeting of the legislative party, he was not even informed of the meeting's agenda.

"During the (July 3) meeting, I was asked to resign. I was taken aback. Since I had no desire for power, I resigned immediately. However, my self-respect was deeply hurt," Champai Soren had added.

The ex-chief minister said he had announced in the legislative party meeting that "a new chapter in my life is going to begin from today".

"From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey," he said.

Rise and fall from power

Champai Soren assumed office as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, shortly after his predecessor Hemant Soren resigned just before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader.

Champai Soren subsequently submitted his resignation letter to the governor, paving the way for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for the third time.

