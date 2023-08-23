The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday (August 23) conducted multiple searches at premises linked to Jharkhand Finance Minister Rameshwar Oraon's son Rohit Oraon and some others as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged liquor scam in the state, official sources said.

Sources said ED sleuths are combing at least 34 premises in state capital Ranchi, Dumka, Deoghar and Godda districts along with a security cover of the CRPF.

The premises of senior Oraon are being covered as the father and the son live at the same location. Business and residential premises of some liquor businessmen are also being covered, they said.

Rameshwar Oraon, 76, represents the Lohardaga (ST) assembly seat of the state that he won on a Congress ticket. He holds the charge of finance, planning and commercial tax in the Jharkhand cabinet led by Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Rameshwar Oraon has earlier served as a Union cabinet minister too under the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and is a retired Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1972 batch.

The current investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

