Jharkhand: ED finds cash worth crores in house of domestic help ‘linked to’ minister’s aide

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has claimed to have found a huge amount of “unaccounted” cash on the premises of a domestic help allegedly linked to the secretary of Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Alamgir Alam.

Videos and photos shared online showed ED officials taking out wads of currency notes from large bags in a room located in the building at Gadikhana Chowk, Ranchi.

Cash may be worth Rs 20-30 crore

ED sources told PTI note-counting machines are being used to ascertain the exact amount, which could range around Rs 20-30 crore. The cash is largely in the denomination of Rs 500 and some jewellery has also been recovered, the sources told PTI.

Alam (70) told PTI that he had “no official information” regarding the matter so far. “I have been watching TV and it says the premises are linked to the official PS (private secretary) provided to me by the government,” he added.

Alam is a Congress leader and represents the Pakur seat in the Jharkhand Assembly.

The domestic help has been reportedly linked to Alam’s personal secretary Sanjiv Lal.