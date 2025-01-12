Jharkhand: Principal asks 80 Class 10 girls to remove shirt for writing on them; probe on

In a shocking incident, the principal of a private school in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district allegedly ordered 80 girls of Class 10 to remove their shirts for writing messages on them, prompting the administration to initiate an inquiry.

Officials said the adolescent girls were allegedly forced to return home in their blazers without shirts beneath.

Punished for ‘pen day’ celebrations

The incident took place in a prestigious school in Digwadih under Jorapokhar police station area on Friday (January 10), Dhanbad Deputy Commissioner (DC) Madhvi Mishra said.

The parents complained to the DC that class 10 students, after completing their examination, were celebrating ‘pen day’ by writing messages on one another’s shirts.

The principal, who is a woman, objected to the celebration and asked the students to remove their shirts, even though they sought an apology. All students were sent back home in their blazers without the shirts, the parents told the DC.

Committee to probe incident

“Several guardians lodged complaints against the principal. We also talked to some of the victim girls. The administration has taken the matter seriously. A committee has been set up to investigate the matter," Mishra said.

The committee consists of the sub-divisional magistrate, district education officer, district social welfare officer and the sub-divisional police officer.

Action would be taken on the basis of the probe panel's report, the DC said.

‘Shameful incident’

Despite repeated attempts, the principal could not be reached for comment.

Jharia MLA Ragini Singh also accompanied the parents to the DC's office on Saturday when they lodged the complaints against the principal.

Singh described the incident as "shameful and unfortunate".