Jharkhand: Champai Soren wins trust vote in Assembly

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led ruling alliance won a crucial trust vote in the state assembly in the state capital Ranchi on Monday (February 5).

The Champai Soren-led government got 47 votes in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly, while 29 were against it.



JMM legislature party leader Champai Soren took oath as the chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, after his predecessor Hemant Soren was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last week in a money-laundering case.

JMM leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, who is currently in ED custody, on Monday reached the assembly in Ranchi to take part in the trust vote of the Champai Soren-led government. A special court in Ranchi allowed Hemant Soren, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) executive president, to participate in the floor test.

About 38 legislators of the ruling alliance had gone to Hyderabad, the capital of Congress-ruled Telangana, in two flights on February 2, amid the coalition's fears that the BJP might attempt to "poach" them in the run-up to the trust vote.

State minister Alamgir Alam had on Sunday (February 4) said, "Our MLAs are united and we have the support of 48 to 50 legislators in the 81-member assembly".

A video, released by the coalition last week, had claimed that it had the support of 48 legislators. The alliance among the JMM, Congress, and the RJD has 47 MLAs, and it is supported from outside by a lone CPIML(L) legislator. The MLAs of the ruling alliance also exuded confidence to win the trust vote in the assembly soon after their return to Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday evening (February 4).