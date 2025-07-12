IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rain in Jharkhand till July 15

Ranchi, Jul 12 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a ‘yellow alert’ for heavy rainfall in parts of Jharkhand from July 13-15, a weather department official said.

Intermittent rainfall is likely to continue across the state till July 15, he said.

The ‘yellow alert’ has been issued for parts of Gumla, Khunti, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum districts on July 13, and for Giridih, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Deoghar, Dumka, Jamtara, Saraikela-Kharswan, East and West Singhbhum on July 14.

Deoghar, Jamtara, Dumka, Pakur, Godda and Sahebganj might experience heavy rainfall on July 15, the IMD said in a bulletin.

"The state is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall with spells of heavy rain in a few places till July 15, influenced by a monsoon trough,” said Abhishek Anand, deputy director, Ranchi Meteorological Centre.

Jharkhand recorded 499.6 mm of rainfall against a normal of 296.4 mm from June 1 to July 12, a surplus of 69 per cent, officials said.

East Singhbhum district recorded the highest surplus at 157 per cent during the period, followed by Ranchi (150 per cent) and Saraikela-Kharswan (130 per cent), they said.

However, five Jharkhand districts – Deoghar, Garhwa, Godda, Sahebganj and Pakur – faced rainfall deficit between 21 per cent and 29 per cent from June 1 to July 12. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)