Hemant Soren: BJP has problem that I travel in BMW; party sees tribals as 'untouchables'

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Monday (February 5) hit out at the BJP and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, saying his arrest for alleged corruption was a conspiracy brewing for long as he was a tribal.

Hemant told the Jharkhand Assembly before a trust vote won by his successor and JMM leader Champai Soren that the conspiracy to arrest him was in the works for long.

Simmering conspiracy

"It was being cooked over a low flame. This was executed in a well-planned manner," he said of his January 31 arrest.

Invoking Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, Soren flagged atrocities against backward sections.

"What happened on January 31 was another example of that. The ruling dispensation's hatred towards these communities (is on display)."

‘Dark chapter’

Targeting the BJP-led Modi government over his arrest, he referred to the night of January 31 as a "dark chapter" in India's democracy.

The veteran JMM leader, allowed to attend the House by a special court, alleged that Raj Bhavan was also involved in the events leading to his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate.

The former chief minister said he was unable to understand the source of this hatred.

Hatred against tribals

"Someone close to them does not even hesitate to say that we (tribals) must continue to live in the jungle. We left the jungle, came and sat next to them and their clothes are soiled.

“They see us as untouchables. If left to them, we would be back in the jungle," he said.

"They have a problem that I travel on planes, they have a problem that I stay in five-star hotels, ride in a BMW," he said

Central agencies

The remarks were an apparent response to comments made by a section of the media that had suggested that Hemant's stay in jail would remind him of a "stay in the jungle as an Adivasi 20 years back".

The remarks drew a sharp response from the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and other tribal outfits.

Hemant said the central agencies cannot do anything to those who stole crores and fled abroad. "What they can do is target tribals and innocents.”

Demands proof

He dared the BJP to show proof that the 8.5-acre plot, which is at the heart of the case against him, was registered in his name.

"If they can show that, I will quit politics," he said. "I will not cry because the tears of tribals do not matter to you. At the right time, I will respond to their every conspiracy," he said.

Hemant accused BJP leaders from Jharkhand of bowing "before those with feudal mindset".

Blocking tribals

"It has been 24 years since Jharkhand was formed. Which party was in power for the longest time? All corruption started in 2019?

"They do not want tribals to rise. They do not want us to become judges, IPS or IAS officers. They do not want us to become leaders," he said.

Later, Hemant Soren also voted in favour of the ruling alliance led by the JMM’s new chief minister, Champai Soren.