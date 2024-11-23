Hemant-Kalpana: The power couple driving JMM’s success in Jharkhand

It’s nothing short of a charismatic display by the power couple, Hemant Soren and Kalpana Soren, once labelled 'Bunty aur Babli' by the BJP. Jharkhand’s JMM is now poised for a second consecutive term as a key player in the INDIA bloc.

Both Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife, legislator Kalpana Soren, who entered politics after her husband's arrest earlier this year, held nearly 200 election rallies after elections were announced.

Loyal party workers have already begun celebrations, bursting crackers and distributing sweets, even though the Election Commission has yet to announce the results.

JMM leading

According to Election Commission, JMM was leading in 31 out of the 43 seats it contested at 1.30 pm.

This performance is notable given the challenges faced by the party. Two of its legislators, Nalin Soren and Joba Majhi, contested the Lok Sabha elections and won. Additionally, prominent figures such as Sita Soren, Champai Soren, and Lobin Hembrom switched allegiance to the BJP.

The power couple was seen relaxing on Thursday after the polls, playing with their dogs, pictures shared by Hemant Soren on X showed.

If JMM returns to power in Jharkhand, it will signify the deepened influence of the Sorens among the tribal communities, as they successfully mobilised tribal sentiments following Hemant Soren’s arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money-laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Wave of sympathy

Both Hemant and Kalpana managed to create a wave of sympathy among the tribal electorate, and despite the anti-incumbency sentiment, the BJP failed to capitalise on this and form a government, according to poll analysts.

In Barhait assembly constituency, Soren is leading with a margin of 17,347 votes over BJP’s Gamliyel Hembrom. His wife Kalpana Soren, credited with revitalising the JMM after the arrest of her husband, is now leading by 1,612 votes after 14th round of counting.

A JMM worker mentioned that Kalpana was referred to as the "helicopter madam" in Gandey, a term used by the BJP to suggest that she was an outsider, as she isn’t a local resident, unlike Muniya Devi. However, the worker added, "Kalpana may close the gap in the coming rounds." Hemant Soren was released from jail on June 28 after being granted bail by the high court. On July 3, he was elected as the JMM's legislature party leader. Champai Soren then submitted his resignation to the governor, clearing the path for Hemant Soren to be sworn in as chief minister for a third term.

The JMM’s campaign focused on promises of welfare schemes and accusations against the BJP-led Centre for using the ED and CBI as tools against rival parties. Hemant Soren also accused the BJP of spending over Rs 500 crore on "malicious campaigns" against him.

BJP targeted JMM over corruption

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda, and chief ministers of several states, addressed extensive rallies, attacking the JMM-led coalition over allegations of corruption and infiltration. They also targeted Soren, who had spent five months in jail in connection with the money-laundering case.

A key plank of the BJP's campaign was the removal of Champai Soren as chief minister shortly after Hemant Soren’s release on bail in June. The BJP framed this as an issue of how a tribal leader had been insulted by the JMM-led coalition.

JMM's populist schemes

JMM’s populist schemes like Maiyan Samman Yojna, which provides financial assistance of Rs 1,000 to women in the 18-50 years age bracket and promise to increase it to Rs 2,500 post results, went well with the masses across the state.

Soren waived farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh aimed at benefiting over 1.75 lakh farmers.

Additionally, his government waived outstanding electricity bills and introduced a scheme providing free electricity up to 200 units besides introducing welfare schemes like universal pension. In 2019, JMM had bagged 30 seats.

