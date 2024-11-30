Heman Soren takes oath alone: Is he now the decisive voice in Jharkhand politics and beyond?

“There was speculation that the Congress would secure the Deputy Chief Minister's post, but Soren has sent a clear message - he is in charge,” said veteran journalist Manoj Prasad. Analysts argue that Soren’s strategy ensures his government’s stability by delaying Cabinet expansion and avoiding immediate concessions to allies.

In the latest episode of The Federal 's Capital Beat , political commentators believe Soren’s decision to take the oath alone was a calculated move to reinforce his authority. With his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) securing 34 seats in the 81-member Assembly, Congress retaining 16, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) increasing its tally to four, the alliance partners may have expected a more inclusive approach.

In a move that surprised many political observers, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took his oath of office alone, marking a significant departure from the 2019 ceremony. This was a bold assertion of Soren's newfound dominance following a resounding victory in the assembly elections. This solo act raises questions about the dynamics within the INDIA alliance and Soren's emerging national stature.

Challenges within the alliance

The Congress and the RJD, buoyed by their performance, are likely to push for a greater share in the government. Congress leaders have reportedly been eyeing key portfolios like finance and urban development, while the RJD is expected to demand two cabinet berths. Adding to the complexity are the demands of the CPI and CPI(M), which have won two seats.

However, Soren’s strong position within the coalition - supported by JMM’s dominant tally - means he can resist such pressures. As journalist Anupam Shashank observed, “Soren knows his worth. The victory was largely credited to his leadership and the JMM’s grassroots connect. He can afford to call the shots.”

Soren’s likely national role

The INDIA alliance, a coalition of opposition parties, is likely to lean heavily on Soren as it gears up for the 2029 general elections. With Mamata Banerjee’s reduced role and Akhilesh Yadav not holding a chief ministerial post, Soren emerges as a key leader.

“Soren is a proven vote-getter against the BJP,” said political commentator Suman Srivastava. Observers suggest that his wife, Kalpana Soren, who played a pivotal role in the campaign, may become JMM’s national face within the alliance. Her strong oratory and cross-linguistic appeal have made her a political force to watch.

The economic challenge

Domestically, Soren’s government faces the daunting task of fulfilling election promises like increasing monthly assistance under the Mukhyamantri Sahayata Yojana for women from ₹1,000 to ₹2,500. The scheme is expected to benefit 57 lakh women, costing the state ₹6,000 crore annually.

“The financial viability of such ambitious schemes is uncertain,” said Prasad. “Jharkhand’s fiscal resources are limited, and while Soren may push the Centre to release pending dues, the economic burden remains significant.”

BJP’s role as Opposition

Meanwhile, the BJP, reduced to 21 seats, remains a shadow of its former self in Jharkhand. Despite setbacks, the party is likely to keep the Soren government under scrutiny, targeting its fiscal management and potential lapses in governance.

Balancing power and promises

Hemant Soren’s solo oath-taking signals a new era in Jharkhand politics, one where he asserts unambiguous leadership within the state and the INDIA bloc. While his immediate focus will be on balancing alliance expectations and delivering on promises, his role in shaping the national opposition strategy against the BJP cannot be underestimated.

As Jharkhand braces for the next phase of governance, Soren’s leadership will be under the spotlight - for both his political manoeuvring and his ability to meet voters' expectations.

