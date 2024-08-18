Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren in Delhi amid rumours of switchover

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Sunday (August 18) reached Delhi amid speculations of him likely to join the BJP, sources said.

A close associate of Champai Soren claimed that the former chief minister left for the national capital from Kolkata on Sunday. He refused to divulge further details.

Soon after landing in Delhi, Champai Soren told reporters that he hasn't met any BJP leader and he is in the national capital on a "personal" visit.

Some media reports had on Friday claimed that Champai Soren could join the saffron party ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections.

But, Champai Soren had on Saturday said he had no idea about the speculations.

"I don't know anything about such speculations and reports... I am where I am..." he had told reporters here before leaving for Jamshedpur.

When BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition (LoP) Amar Bauri was asked about speculations of Soren joining the BJP, he said, "I have no official confirmation. I am getting information only through the media.

According to India Today, Champai Soren had met BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. He is also said to be communicating with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

Reports quoting sources have said that Champai Soren was upset the way he was asked to step down from the post of chief minister to make way for Hemant Soren after the latter’s return from jail.

He was appointed the chief minister following Hemant Soren’s arrest in a land scam case by the Enforcement Directorate on January 31. Champai Soren, however, had to leave his post after the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to Hemant Soren on July 3.

