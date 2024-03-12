Manohar Lal Khattar resigns as Haryana CM

Manohar Lal Khattar resigned as Haryana Chief Minister on Tuesday (March 12).

Cracks had surfaced in the ruling coalition of BJP and Dushyant Chautala-led Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) in Haryana ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, with Khattar asking all ministers to resign.

There were reports in a section of media earlier in the morning that Khattar would meet Governor Bandaru Dattatreya and submit his resignation. This was confirmed just now.

The BJP will form the government with the support of some Independent MLAs after dissolving the cabinet, reports quoted sources as saying.



The ties between the BJP and JJP deteriorated after the two parties failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement in the state for the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 elections.



More details awaited.