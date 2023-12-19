Chaos in Jharkhand assembly: Three BJP MLAs suspended, marshalled out

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly on Tuesday witnessed uproarious scenes as three BJP legislators were suspended for the remainder of the winter session and marshalled out of the House for "creating disturbances" in the proceedings.

The other BJP legislators staged a walkout in protest against the Speaker's action.

As the proceedings resumed at 12.30 pm after the House was adjourned following uproar by both opposition and treasury benches, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan and legislator Bhanu Pratap Sahi trooped into the well in support of their demands.

Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said the legislators were creating disturbance in the house proceedings.

"I suspend Biranchi Narayan and Bhanu Pratap Sahi from the ongoing session," Mahto said. Another legislator JP Patel was also suspended.

Following his directions, marshalls took the legislators out of the House.

Leader of Opposition Amar Bauri termed the Speaker's action as dictatorship.

"We were raising the issue concerning the state's youth. But, the government doesn't have any reply. BJP protested the suspension of legislators. We are staging a walkout," Bauri said.

Earlier protests by legislators led to a washout of the question hour in the Assembly.

The BJP-led opposition as well as ruling party legislators created an uproarious scene in the Assembly over their demands.

The House assembled around 11 am for the day's business. BJP raised the demand for clearing the employment policy of the state and a debate on the issue in the House.

Raising slogans against the government, the BJP legislators trooped into the well.

Legislators of the ruling coalition also reached there and demanded a resolution condemning the suspension of 92 members from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by the speaker.

Reacting to this, the leader of Opposition, Amar Bauri said that when they raised the issue of cash-haul linked to Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu, it was said that the matter was not related to the State assembly.

"How the ruling party members can demand a resolution in this House condemning suspension of the MPs, while it was done by speakers in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. I think their proposal should be rejected," Bauri said.

Bauri said that over 18,000 workers of Panchayat secretariat and physically challenged youths are on the streets for employment. "Employment is a sensitive issue and CM should give his statement on this in the House," he said.

Replying to Bauri, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said that agitation by the youths was the result of wrongdoing by the previous government.

"This government is sensitive and will find a solution for all the problems," Alam said.

Minister Mithilesh Thakur said that the BJP is trying to divert the minds of people from real issues.

The speaker repeatedly requested the opposition and Congress members to go back to their seats.

"Don't you want the question hour? Should I rename the question hour as Hangama hour," Mahto said.

Amid the uproar, the speaker adjourned the House till 12.30 pm. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)