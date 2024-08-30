The Federal
Champai Soren was under surveillance for 6 months, will give befitting reply in 2 months: Himanta
Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren with Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Jharkhand BJP President Babulal Marandi, party leader Arjun Munda and others as Soren joined BJP during a ceremony, in Ranchi, on August 30, 2024. Photo: PTI

Champai Soren was under surveillance for 6 months, will give befitting reply in 2 months: Himanta

Assam CM alleged Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by his own government for six months and he vowed to give a befitting reply to "corrupt" JMM-led alliance

Agencies
30 Aug 2024 1:57 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-08-30 13:57:44)

Ranchi, Aug 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by his own government for six months and a befitting reply awaits the "corrupt" JMM-led alliance in two months.

Sarma, also the BJP co-in charge for assembly elections in Jharkhand, made the accusation at a programme in which Soren joined the saffron party.

The ex-chief minister quit the JMM on August 28.

"Champai Soren was put under surveillance by Jharkhand police for six months. I have never heard of such an instance by any CM. I warn you (Chief Minister Hemant Soren), we will give a befitting reply after two months," Sarma said.

Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled later this year. Sarma earlier claimed that the polls will be announced in September.

The "corrupt Hemant Soren government" did not spare such a tall leader like Champai Soren who was a close aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, Sarma said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
