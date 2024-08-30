Champai Soren was under surveillance for 6 months, will give befitting reply in 2 months: Himanta
Ranchi, Aug 30 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday alleged that former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren was kept under surveillance by his own government for six months and a befitting reply awaits the "corrupt" JMM-led alliance in two months.
Sarma, also the BJP co-in charge for assembly elections in Jharkhand, made the accusation at a programme in which Soren joined the saffron party.
The ex-chief minister quit the JMM on August 28.
"Champai Soren was put under surveillance by Jharkhand police for six months. I have never heard of such an instance by any CM. I warn you (Chief Minister Hemant Soren), we will give a befitting reply after two months," Sarma said.
Elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled later this year. Sarma earlier claimed that the polls will be announced in September.
The "corrupt Hemant Soren government" did not spare such a tall leader like Champai Soren who was a close aide of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, Sarma said. PTI