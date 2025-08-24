Ex-Jharkhand CM Champai Soren under house arrest

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren was placed under house arrest on Sunday (August 24) to avoid law and order issues in view of protests by tribal outfits against land acquisition for a multi-core state-run health institute, police said.

Son, supporters detained

Soren’s son Babulal Soren, along with supporters who were on their way to Ranchi, have also been detained at a police station, police told PTI.

"Champai Soren is under house arrest as a preventive measure to maintain law and order in view of the tribal outfits' protests," Ranchi City Deputy Superintendent of Police, KV Raman, told PTI.

Soren calls arrest ‘undemocratic’

A large number of police personnel have also been deployed and barricades put up at strategic points in the wake of the protests on Sunday, he said.

Soren has called his detention “undemocratic”, and said his house arrest was ordered for supporting the tribals and their protest.