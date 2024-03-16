BJP plotting murder of democracy banking on donations from capitalists: Kalpana Soren

Ranchi, March 16 (PTI) Jailed former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana on Saturday lashed out at the BJP saying while her husband was in "unjust imprisonment" for over 45 days now, the saffron party was busy plotting the murder of democracy banking on donations and electoral bonds from capitalists.

Kalpana Soren embarked on a political journey at the 51st foundation day celebration of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Giridih district on March 4, claiming that a conspiracy had been orchestrated by opponents ever since the Hemant Soren coalition government came to power in 2019.

Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31 in connection with a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, subsequent to his resignation as CM.

"It has been more than 45 days since Hemant ji is in unjust imprisonment...Today the 'elephant flying people' (BJP) are busy plotting the murder of democracy with the help of electoral bonds and other donations given by the capitalists," Kalpana posted on 'X'.

Flying elephant was the mascot of the Global Investors’ Summit held in February 2017 in Ranchi during the regime of previous BJP government under Raghubar Das in Jharkhand.

"They (BJP) have nothing to do with tribals, Dalits, backward and minority classes," Kalpana posted.

It is yet not clear whether she will contest the Lok Sabha elections from any of the constituencies in Jharkhand as the INDIA bloc was yet to announce its list of candidates.

CM Champai Soren had on Friday said the names of party candidates for the parliamentary elections will be announced soon.

While the final decision is pending, it is highly likely that JMM will field its candidates in five seats including Jamshedpur Lok Sabha constituency and may even contest the Singhbhum (Reserved) seat.

"I am able to meet him (Hemant Soren) for some time once a week. He remains worried about the health of his father and mother. Along with enquiring about the state, he also asks about our children. Hemant ji's love and dedication towards the people of the state keeps giving me strength. Even in this unjust imprisonment, he smiles and says that you are a mother, you will take care of everything," Kalpana wrote on 'X'.

He keeps expressing concerns over problems of the poor and helpless prisoners in jail, her post said adding, "We wonder how they should get justice." Just a few days ago, Hemant ji sent a request to the government regarding the facilities for women constables, she said.

"The largest number of prisoners lodged in the jails of the country including Jharkhand are tribals, dalits, people from backward and minority classes. I remember that while being the Chief Minister, Hemant ji had also given instructions to release some such prisoners," the post added.

After the ruling JMM-led alliance proved its majority on February 5 and her husband made a fiery speech in the Jharkhand Assembly, Kalpana Soren had taken to X to announce that the "fight against injustice and oppression will continue".

Kalpana, who was previously considered a frontrunner for the position of chief minister but faced opposition from Sita Soren, the elder daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, had said, "I have fought, and I will continue to fight! We have won, and we will win!" She had posted, "Until Jharkhand warrior (Hemant Soren) defeats the conspiracy of the Centre and the BJP and joins us, I will manage his account. Our brave forefathers fought against injustice and oppression, and now the time has come again. May your love and blessings remain the same." Kalpana Soren, a homemaker with MTech and MBA qualifications, completed her school education in Baripada in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district and obtained her engineering and MBA degrees in Bhubaneswar.

The JMM-led coalition government led by CM Champai Soren won the vote of confidence with 47 MLAs voting in favour and 29 opposing it in the 81-member assembly.

Speaking in the House ahead of the trust vote, Hemant Soren had said, "January 31 was a black chapter in India's history. A chief minister was arrested at the behest of Raj Bhavan... The BJP doesn't want a tribal CM to complete 5 years in Jharkhand; they did not allow this even in their regimes." "However, I will not shed tears now. I will give a befitting reply to the feudal forces at an appropriate time," he added.

Hemant Soren challenged the BJP to prove corruption charges against him, stating that if the accusations are proven, he will quit politics.

Hemant Soren was arrested after he resigned as the chief minister on January 31, sparking speculation that Kalpana would take over. However, a rift emerged in his family, with his sister-in-law and JMM MLA Sita Soren openly opposing any move to make Kalpana the chief minister.

The objection came amid rumours and BJP's claim that Kalpana Soren would be the first choice for the chief minister's post if her husband was arrested.

Sita Soren, the widow of former chief minister Shibu Soren's elder son Durga, had said, "I would like to ask why only Kalpana Soren, who is not even an MLA and has no political experience… under what circumstances is her name being touted as the next chief minister when there are so many senior leaders in the party." Hemant Soren had earlier dismissed speculations of his wife contesting from the Gandey assembly constituency and called it a "complete imagination" of the BJP.

"The possibility of my wife contesting is a complete imagination of the BJP... The speculation about handing over the reins to her is a fabric woven by the BJP to build a false narrative," he had said.

The speculations were triggered by the resignation of ruling JMM's Gandey MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad in December.

The BJP claimed that Ahmad was made to quit so that Soren's wife could contest from Gandey in case of any eventuality related to the ED summonses. PTI

