BJP framed Hemant Soren in false cases: Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Feb 4 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren on Sunday accused the BJP of framing his predecessor Hemant Soren in false cases to continue the loot of minerals from the state.

Addressing a party workers’ rally on the occasion of the 52nd foundation day of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) at the Golf Ground in Dhanbad, Champai Soren also alleged that the BJP and outsiders were engaged in looting minerals of the state for 19 years in the state.

“When Hemant Soren came to power (in 2019) and stopped them from doing so, they framed him in false cases,” the CM claimed.

Senior JMM leader Champai Soren became the chief minister on February 2, two days after Hemant Soren’s resignation as the CM on January 31 following a marathon interrogation by the ED in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud, and his subsequent arrest.

“Hemant Soren had initiated steps to ensure the rights of tribal through 1932 Khatiyan based domicile policy and 75 per cent job reservation for local youths in private companies. The BJP could not digest these and they used central agencies against him,” he alleged.

Making 1932 the cut-off year for the domicile policy will help descendants of those, who were living in present-day Jharkhand before that year, avail benefits in various schemes and get government jobs.

The JMM was founded on February 4, 1972, at this Golf Ground by Binod Bihari Mahto, AK Ray and present Shibu Soren, the party president.

Shibu Soren, who is affectionately called ‘Guruji’ by his followers and party workers, used to attend the function with his son Hemant Soren.

Shibu Soren did not attend the function due to health issues this time, but his message was read out by party MP Vijay Hansda.

In the message, Shibu Soren appealed to party leaders and workers to continue supporting his son Hemant Soren. PTI

