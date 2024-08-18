Amid talk of Champai’s switch, Hemant accuses BJP of poaching MLAs

Amid speculation that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Champai Soren might join the BJP, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday (August 18) accused the saffron camp of “poaching” MLAs and “dividing society”.

Soren’s statement came hours after JMM legislator and former chief minister Champai Soren reached Delhi. In the meantime, Champai posted a detailed message on X about being “insulted” by his party members when he was unceremoniously asked to step down once Hemant was back from prison on bail. Though he did not name anyone, the hint at Hemant Soren was evident.

BJP “spreading poison”

Addressing a government function in Jharkhand’s Godda district, Hemant alleged that the BJP brought people from Gujarat, Assam, and Maharashtra to “spread poison among the tribals, Dalits, backward classes, and minorities and make them fight with each other”.

“Forget about society, these people work to break families and parties. They poach MLAs. Money is such a thing that it doesn’t take long for politicians to move here and there,” he claimed.

Speculations around Champai

Champai left for Delhi on Sunday amid speculations that he was likely to join the BJP, sources said. A close associate of the senior JMM leader claimed that Champai had left for Delhi from Kolkata.

Soon after landing in Delhi, the JMM leader told reporters that he hadn’t met any BJP leader and was in the national capital on a “personal” visit.

Charge against EC

Hemant also said the Assembly elections in Jharkhand are due this year but the poll schedule would be “decided by the opposition party in the state, not by the Election Commission”.

“It seems the Election Commission is no longer a constitutional institution, as it has been occupied by BJP people,” he alleged.

“I challenge them (BJP) that if the Assembly elections are held today, they will be wiped out from Jharkhand tomorrow,” the chief minister said.

(With agency inputs)