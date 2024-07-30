LIVE | Howrah-Mumbai Mail accident: Mamata asks, ‘Is this governance?’
2 dead; SER spokesperson says there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently
Two persons were killed and 20 injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday.
The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), officials said.
SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.
SER statement
"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," DC West Singhbhum Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.
The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.
"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur Division at 3.45 AM," the SER spokesperson said. Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he said.
Rescue operations
"The injured passengers were provided medical aid in Barabamboo. They were taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," another senior SER official said. The rescue operation is on, he said.
The train, which left Howrah on Monday night, met with the accident early this morning, the SER official said. The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, said an official of the local administration.
"The Howrah-Mumbai Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added.
Mamata furious
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government over the series of train accidents and wondered whether there will be no end to Centre’s callousness.
In a social media post, Banerjee wondered whether this is governance as the train accidents have become a regular affair.
“Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences,” she posted on X.
“I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?” she added.
Live Updates
- 30 July 2024 5:24 AM GMT
JMM slams Centre, asks Railways Minister to focus on job
The ruling JMM on Tuesday (July 30) criticised the central government for the train accident in Jharkhand and took a jibe at the Centre and the BJP stating that Chief Minister Hemant Soren and INDIA bloc were not involved.
In a social media post, JMM also urged the Centre to ask the Railways Minister to stop making reels and pay attention to railways.
"Hemant Soren Ji or INDIA Bloc has no hand in this. Do not give threats to get us trapped by ED/CBI," JMM said in the post on X.
Tagging former chief minister and BJP state president Babulal Marandi, it said, "The entire responsibility for this (train accident) lies with your Railway Minister and the central government. Stop the Railway Minister from making reels and request him to focus on railways."
He added that the "Howrah-Mumbai train hit the stationary goods train".
- 30 July 2024 5:14 AM GMT
Vaishnaw ‘part-time rail minister’, busy with election management: Sagarika Ghose
Trinamool Congress leader Sagarika Ghose on Tuesday (July 30) slammed the government over a train derailment in Jharkhand that claimed two lives, saying citizens suffer every day because of neglect of basic safety of trains.
In a post on X, she said Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is only a "part-time rail minister" and is busy with election management for the BJP in poll-bound states.
Two persons were killed and 20 injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district in the early hours of Tuesday (July 30), officials said.
In a dig at the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Ghose said, "How many more train accidents will it take for the National Disaster Alliance government to wake up? Where is the Rail Minister? Ashwini Vaishnaw is only a part-time rail minister, busy handling BJP's election management in assembly poll-bound states, while safety of passengers is being shockingly compromised every day," she said.
"Modi only wants to flag off trains in photo ops while citizens suffer daily because of neglect of basic safety on trains. Shameful lack of basic accountability on the part of Modi government," the TMC leader said.
(With agency inputs)