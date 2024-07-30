LIVE | Howrah-Mumbai Mail accident: Mamata asks, ‘Is this governance?’

Two persons were killed and 20 injured as at least 18 coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at 3.45 am near Barabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradharpur Division of the South Eastern Railway (SER), officials said.

SER spokesperson Om Prakash Charan said that there was another derailment of a goods train nearby, but it was not yet clear whether the two accidents occurred concurrently.

SER statement

"Two persons were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailed near Barabamboo. Rescue operations are on and an NDRF team is rushing to the spot," DC West Singhbhum Kuldeep Chaudhary, who is camping at the accident site, told PTI.

The accident site is near the border between West Singhbhum and Seraikela-Kharsawan districts.

"At least 18 coaches of the 22-coach 12810 Howrah-Mumbai Mail via Nagpur derailed near Barabamboo station in SER's Chakradharpur Division at 3.45 AM," the SER spokesperson said. Of these, 16 were passenger coaches, one power car and one pantry car, he said.

Rescue operations

"The injured passengers were provided medical aid in Barabamboo. They were taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," another senior SER official said. The rescue operation is on, he said.

The train, which left Howrah on Monday night, met with the accident early this morning, the SER official said. The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, said an official of the local administration.

"The Howrah-Mumbai Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added.

Mamata furious

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the central government over the series of train accidents and wondered whether there will be no end to Centre’s callousness.

In a social media post, Banerjee wondered whether this is governance as the train accidents have become a regular affair.

“Another disastrous rail accident! Howrah- Mumbai mail derails in Chakradharpur division in Jharkhand today early morning, multiple deaths and huge number of injuries are the tragic consequences,” she posted on X.

“I seriously ask: is this governance? This series of nightmares almost every week, this unending procession of deaths and injuries on railway tracks: for how long shall we tolerate this? Will there be no end to the callousness of Government of India?” she added.

