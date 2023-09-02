Shah’s ‘chargesheet’ against Chhattisgarh govt for ‘corruption, misrule’

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (September 2) issued an "aarop patra" (chargesheet) against the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and accused it of practising corruption and committing atrocities on people in the state where Assembly elections are due this year.

The BJP leader also accused Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of turning Chhattisgarh into an "ATM of Gandhi Parivar" and claimed his government had broken "all records of corruption".

Shah charged the Congress government with not preventing religious conversions in tribal areas of Chhattisgarh for vote-bank politics.

The allegations

He listed alleged scams related to coal, liquor and online betting being probed by central agencies and asserted that only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can save Chhattisgarh from Congress' scandals, atrocities and misrule.

Referring to the money-laundering case related to an alleged illegal betting app "Mahadev Online Book", he accused the Baghel government of pushing youths to online betting.

"People of Chhattisgarh have to decide whether they want the Bhupesh Baghel government, which has committed corruption to the tune of thousands of crores, or a BJP government that paves the way for development," he told an audience in Raipur.

"People have to decide whether they want the Baghel government that talks about protecting the rights of tribals even as religious conversions flourish under it or a BJP government which protects and preserve tribals and their culture," he said.

BJP promise

After alleging that the Baghel-led government had broken all records of corruption, he said if the BJP was elected to power, those who practise corruption will be hung upside down.

At the same time, he was confident that the BJP will form a government with full majority in Chhattisgarh before Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns to power for a third time.

"I promise to the people of Chhattisgarh that if BJP is elected to power, every house will have access to clean water supply within two years," he said.

(With agency inputs)