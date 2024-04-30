Seven maoists killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region

Seven members of a Maoist group, including two women, were shot dead by security forces during a confrontation in the Abujmad region of Chhattisgarh's Bastar area early Tuesday (April 30).

Officials reported that the encounter unfolded around 6 am in Abujhmad, situated on the border of Kanker and Narayanpur districts.

Confrontation erupts

A coordinated effort by the District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) was underway as part of an anti-Naxal operation when the confrontation erupted in the vicinity of Tekmeta and Kakur villages.

After the skirmish, security forces launched a thorough search operation, resulting in the recovery of the deceased Maoists.

Among the retrieved items were an AK-47 assault rifle, assorted weaponry, ammunition, and explosives.

Intensified anti-naxal operations

The intensified anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh have been noticeable since the rise of the BJP government to power. Security forces have been demonstrating a proactive stance against insurgent activities.

This incident brings the tally of Maoist casualties to 88 this year alone.

Incidentally, on April 16, a massive encounter occurred in Kanker district, resulting in the demise of 29 Maoists at the hands of security forces.