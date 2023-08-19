Seeking to make inroads into Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday (August 19) announced 10 “guarantees” for the upcoming Assembly polls in the Congress-ruled state. The promises include free electricity, monthly “samman rashi” (honorarium) for women and Rs 3,000 monthly allowance for the unemployed.

Addressing an AAP workers’ convention in Raipur, the Delhi Chief Minister said his party’s governments in Delhi and Punjab have fulfilled the guarantees given to people, and if it comes to power in Chhattisgarh, it would do the same.

“Today, I am giving you 10 guarantees, which are not like a fake manifesto or ‘sankalp patra’. Kejriwal will die (if it comes to it) but fulfil these promises,” he said.

The 10 promises

The guarantees include 24-hour uninterrupted power supply — free up to 300 units — to every household, waiver of pending electricity bills till November 2023, Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium to all women aged above 18 years, and free quality education to schoolchildren, he said.

As in Delhi, an AAP government will also provide free and better health treatment to every citizen of Chhattisgarh, mohalla clinics in every village and ward in cities, employment and Rs 3,000 per-month allowance to the unemployed, free pilgrimage for senior citizens, corruption-free Chhattisgarh, Rs 1 crore to the kin of state police personnel and army jawans (who belong to Chhattisgarh) martyred in the line of duty as honorarium and regularize contractual employees, Kejriwal said.

The tenth guarantee is about farmers and tribals but he will reveal it during his next visit, he said.

Kejriwal was accompanied by AAP leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Kejriwal had addressed a public rally in Bilaspur last month. In March, he had attended an AAP workers’ convention in Raipur.

The AAP tried its luck for the first time in the Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh in 2018 and fielded candidates in 85 of 90 seats but failed to achieve success.