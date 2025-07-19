Bhupesh Baghel says ED raid meant to 'divert attention' from Tamnar tree felling

A day after ED arrested his son, Chaitanya Baghel, over his alleged involvement in a liquor scam, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said the ED raid on his house was conducted to divert attention from a proposal in the Chhattisgarh Assembly against the illegal felling of thousands of trees in Tamnar.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday (July 19), the former chief minister further alleged that the trees were illegally felled in Tamnar under government supervision.

Also read | CBI raids Bhupesh Baghel’s properties in Chhattisgarh; former CM responds

Alleges govt involvement

“Under the supervision of the government, thousands of trees were cut illegally in Tamnar while villagers were held hostage. The Leader of the Opposition had brought a proposal against this in the Assembly. To divert attention and prevent the proposal, an ED raid was conducted at my house at 6 am that morning,” said Baghel.

He also said that during the last raid on his house by the ED and Income Tax Department, he was not allowed to reach the Assembly.

“But this time, I was successful in reaching the Assembly. When we were in the House, we got the information that the ED had arrested my son. Between the raid conducted on March 10 and the arrest yesterday, no notice was received, nor was any inquiry conducted,” said Baghel, as quoted by ANI.

Also Read: ED raids Bhupesh Baghel’s property; Congress alleges conspiracy

'Chaitanya possessed proceeds of crime'

According to a PTI report, the ED in its remand application filed in a special court had said that its investigation revealed he was in possession of proceeds of crime and was also actively involved in its acquisition, possession, concealment, transfer, use and projecting the same as untainted.

The ED investigation revealed that Rs 5 crore was received by two firms of Chaitanya from M/s Saheli Jewellers, and further, Laxmi Narayan Bansal alias Pappu had confirmed that these funds were transferred against "cash originating out of liquor scam", the remand application said.

"Further, Chaitanya has not paid any interest against this payment and out of Rs 5 crore, Rs 4.5 crore is still pending in the books for repayment. Thus, it is evident that the payment made by M/s Baghel Developers, owned by Chaitanya, is against the payment of an equivalent amount in cash only," the ED remand application added.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a large part of the proceeds of crime (POC) generated from the liquor scam was being handed over to Bansal, the ED said.

(With agency inputs)