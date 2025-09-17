Maoists seek ceasefire, call for talks; statement authenticity being verified

The outlawed CPI (Maoist), in a purported statement, has announced a temporary suspension of its armed struggle to facilitate peace talks. It has demanded that the government declare a one-month 'ceasefire' and halt security operations to initiate the process.

Reacting to the development, the Chhattisgarh government said it was verifying the authenticity of the statement, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday (September 16).

In the purported statement, the rebels have appealed to the government to share their decision on the issue via the Internet and government news media, including radio.

The two-page statement, dated August 15, was issued in the name of Abhay, a spokesperson of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee. The statement came nearly four months after the killing of Nambala Keshav Rao alias Basavaraju, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Maoist), in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region.

Veracity of the statement is being verified

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who holds the home portfolio, told reporters on Tuesday that the authenticity of the statement was being verified and the best way for Maoists is to surrender and avail rehabilitation benefits.

The term 'ceasefire' was highly objectionable as there was no war-like situation that required one. He added that in a democracy, talks should not be conditional, yet once again, preconditions were set. However, he noted that after the statement was verified, discussions would be held within the government.

The Maoists, in the statement, said they proposed a ceasefire to the government earlier, asking for one month to consult with the highest leadership of the outfit. But unfortunately, the Union Government did not express its favourable stand on it. Rather, it further intensified its operations, the statement said.

'We decided to shun arms'

"To take forward the process of peace talks that was started on the initiative of the party's General Secretary (late Basavaraju), we made it clear that in view of the changed global and national circumstances, as well as the continuous requests being made by the country's Prime Minister, Home Minister and senior police officers to give up arms and join the mainstream, we decided to shun arms," it said.

"We decided to declare a temporary halt to the armed struggle. We made it clear that in the future, we would fight shoulder to shoulder with all political parties and organisations fighting for the public cause as far as possible," the statement added.

The CPI (Maoist) also said it was willing to have direct discussions with the Union Government.

The statement further added: "We were ready to talk to the Union Home Minister or persons appointed by him or a delegation on this issue. But we would have to inform the party about our changed opinion. Therefore, our request to the Union Government was to give us one month to consult with our comrades working in different states across the country and those imprisoned".

CPI (Maoist) demands ceasefire

"We were also ready to exchange views with the government on this subject, primarily through video call. Therefore, we made it clear once again that (the government should) immediately declare a formal ceasefire for a month, stop search operations and take forward the peace process," it said.

The statement also carried a note, saying it was issued late due to several reasons.

Reacting to the statement, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range Sundarraj P told PTI that police have taken note of the press release issued in the name of the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee regarding the laying down of arms and the prospect of peace talks.

The authenticity of the release is being verified, and its contents are under careful examination, he added.

It is reiterated that any decision on engagement or dialogue with the CPI (Maoist) lies solely with the government, which would take an appropriate call after due consideration and assessment of the situation and circumstances, the IPS officer added.

(With agency inputs)