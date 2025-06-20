Chhattisgarh: Woman Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel

Kanker, Jun 20 (PTI) A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday morning, a police official said.

The gunfight broke out on a forested hill within the jurisdiction of Chhotebethiya police station when a joint team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Border Security Force (BSF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela told PTI.

The operation was launched between Amatola and Kalpar villages based on inputs about the presence of the members of the banned Maoist organisation on the other side of the Kotri river, he said.

“The body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the encounter site so far, while the intermittent exchange of fire is still underway in the area,” he said.

More details will be shared later, the official added. PTI

